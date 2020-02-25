2 hours ago

Aide to Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party, David Nkansah Anto, has sung praises of his boss over his deep understanding of the principles of leadership.

DNA, as Mr. Anto is affectionately called, in a writeup, eulogizing his boss, said the youth organiser has ‘been a big brother figure, moulding me and shaping my mindset to focus on the things that really matter’.

He has thus thanked Nana B, as the NPP Youth organiser is popularly referred to, for the support he has been giving to him.

“Too many leaders don’t get it, but their own growth depends on helping others grow.” Michael Pollock.

If there is one thing NPP’s National Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately called Nana Boakye Nana B understands, it is this basic principle of leadership: that to grow, you need to help others grow. In all my time working for him, he has been a big brother figure, moulding me and shaping my mindset to focus on the things that really matter – that’s vision.

Thanks to him, I am Deputy Administrator of the NPP National Youth Wing, and I have had the opportunity to work closely with him and to learn his leadeship style firsthand. Each encounter has been a learning experience.

He spares no opportunity to teach a practical lesson that will get you thinking – that’s inspiration.

I remember his reaction when I was recently appointed as the youngest member of the NPP Ahafo Regional Fundraising Committee. Despite my age, he emphasized that the confidence the Region had in me was not misplaced.

He spurred me on to believe in myself and accept the task – that’s empowerment.

I am grateful for your leadership, and I don’t want to wait till it’s your birthday to show appreciation. Thank you Nana B. Keep being the selfless leader you are.