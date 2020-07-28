9 minutes ago

There appears to be war of words between two former Asante Kotoko management members over Kotoko's kit sponsorship deal with strike Portugal.

Edmund Ackah is up in arms with former General Manager of the club Nana Gyimbibi Coker over comments that Kotoko do not have any deal with strike Portugal but Club Consult Africa.

Ackah has accused the former General manager of the club for tarnishing the image of the club ever since he was axed from his position at the club.

He says the club should call Nana Gyimbibi Coker to order as his comments about the club has been disparaging the recent one being about strike the clubs kit sponsors.

"I don't even understand him [Nana Gyambibi Coker] on some issues after his sacking from the club. He's no more with the club as a management member but has been disgracing the club publicly," Ackah told Accra-based Angel FM.

"He should be called to order because he is disgracing the club. His comments on Kotoko contract with Strike Portugal tells more about him being a hypocrite.

"I heard him saying the deal isn't good for the club. I was really shocked because he was the same person who has been wearing products from Strike Portugal.

"Even when he wasn't in the country, we reserve his products from Strike so what has changed...if it's inferior don't wear their products.

The porcupine warriors have been in partnership with strike as kit sponsors since 2018.