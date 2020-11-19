1 hour ago

Video ArchiveThu, 19 Nov 2020Source: Peace FM

Former Parliamentary Aspirant for Ningo-Prampram on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kobby Mensah says the late President Rawlings was not a happy man in his own home.

According to him, the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings was not happy about the fact that he was not able to campaign for the party he established and sealed with his blood due to his wife’s [Konadu Agyemang Rawlings’] influence on him.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kobby Mensah, who doubles as a member of John Dramani Mahama's campaign team, said he had wanted to canvass for votes for the NDC by campaigning in the Volta Region through to the Bono Region in October, but that failed to materialized.

“Former President Rawlings was going to start campaigning for the NDC in October. He was not happy about what was going on and he made his mind to campaign for John Mahama . . . he was prevented from campaigning. The woman in his life prevented him from campaigning for John Mahama,” he claimed.

“The man was not happy at all for not campaigning for John Mahama and the NDC. He wanted to campaign but he was prevented by his wife . . . you know the mystery in marriage . . . Rawlings was facing a lot of problems with his wife because he loved the NDC and those who are closed to the man know this fact,” he asserted.

The former NDC Parliamentary Aspirant again claimed that the bereaved former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings prevented her late husband from campaigning for the NDC because she is in bed with President Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

“The woman [Konadu Agyemang] is in good relationship with Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Staff and the Chief of Staff is always in the house of Rawlings. At a point in time, they made it look like they love Rawlings more than those of us in NDC," he mentioned.