Assistant coach Nana Kwaku Agyemang is poised to seize the moment as he steps up to lead the Black Starlets in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations third-place playoff clash against Nigeria.

The crucial match is set to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, following the resignation of head coach Laryea Kingston.

Kingston made the decision after the team's disappointing 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

Despite Kingston's departure, Agyemang is ready to take charge and make the most of this opportunity, which could be a defining moment in his coaching career.

“It’s extremely important. I mean it’s my first national assignment. At first, being the assistant to Laryea Kingston and now taking the reins for this last game I think it’s very very important," Agyemang expressed.

"For me, it really defines my coaching career and I am going to do everything possible to win this to put smiles back on the faces of Ghanaians and also to be able to uplift my own self as a coach.”

With the match scheduled for 4 pm local time, Agyemang and the Black Starlets are focused on securing third place and keeping their hopes alive for a return to the AFCON.