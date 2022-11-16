2 hours ago

Nana Kwasi still retained as regional chairman of the NDC, calls for unity

After facing a tough time from three solid contenders in his quest to retain the seat, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi has still emerged as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC.

The incumbent regional chairman, Nana Kwasi who secured 637 votes scored against his contenders like Evans Amankwah who also had 572 votes, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh 137 votes, and Enoch Amoako Nsiah 4 votes.

After being declared winner, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi thanked delegates for the trust reposed in him and called for unity.

Reiterating his commitment to making sure the party gains power in 2024, the re-elected chairman urged members to dissolve the various camps and fight in unity to secure power in 2024.

"No particular person won, and nobody lost. We've all won it together. Now that we've won, let's dissolve all camps like camps A, B, C, etc, and get united.

Fighting in unity is the only means through which we can retrieve power from this incompetent NPP government with ease," he said.

1422 out of 1354 delegates cast their votes on Sunday. The regional election which was initially characterized by a lot of interruptions started late around 2:20 pm, and as a result, ended around 10:41 pm.

Meanwhile, the final results of the election were stated as follows:

ZONGO CAUCUS:

Tijana Abdul Mummin 282

Osman Naziru Hamza 631 (Winner)

Sumaila Amin 334

Omar Farouk Gado 53

DEPUTY TREASURER:

Prince Atta 729 (Winner)

Bamba Adam 334

Hajara Mohammed 288

TREASURER:

Hopeson Kwaku 669

Marvin Philip Norman 680 (Winner)

DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER:

Amo Kamel 869(Winner)

Bernard Kusi Poku 188

Patrick Attua 295

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER:

Alex Kwaku Asafo Agyei 443

Abass Nurudeen 909 (Winner)

DEPUTY ORGANISER:

Bashiru Amissa Dombiri 353 (Winner)

Seidu Alhaji 101

Abban Bilson Yeboah 232

Acquah Kwabena 183

Anyas Ibrahim 126

Robert Owusu 169

Isaac Ofori 115

Joe Tetteh 72

ORGANISER:

Justice Alpha Haroun Ahmed 70

Nana Asare Bediako 489

Yaw Isham Alhassan 791 (Winner)

DEPUTY SECRETARY:

Peter Aboagye 65

Joshua Kwame Fuga 248

Daniel Baah Acheamfour 415 (Winner)

Sadiq Abubakr 217

Alice Anthony 407

SECRETARY:

Mathew Kojo Njokone 384

Dr. Frank Amoakohene 749 (Winner)

Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi 219

VICE CHAIRMAN:

Alhaji Saliu Musah 240 (Winner)

Nana Prempeh Amankwah 70

Captain John Kwame Jabiri 584(Winner)

Prof. Dacosta Aboagye 78

Abdulla Omar 213

James Kwaku Mpebe 14

Alhaji Sani Abdullai 112

Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponko 15

Kwaku Boateng Jackson 19

CHAIRMAN

Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi 637(Winner)

Evans Amankwah 572

Enoch Amoako Nsiah 4

Yaw Owusu Obimpeh 137