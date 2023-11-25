2 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has outlined the conditions under which he and three other party stalwarts recently expelled from the NPP would consider returning.

Mr. Ntow stated that, the only scenario for their return is if the NPP makes Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, as the party’s flagbearer.

Nana Ohene Ntow clarified the difficulty of this demand, suggesting that even if Alan Kyerematen expressed a desire to return to the NPP, it would pose challenges.

He pointed out, “Even if Alan Kyerematen himself says he is returning to the NPP, he will have trouble.”

Ntow further emphasized the apparent impossibility of Kyerematen becoming the NPP’s presidential candidate under the current circumstances.

“He cannot become the presidential candidate of the NPP which is for his face to appear on the presidential ballot for us to witness what Ghanaians will decide.”

The former General Secretary made it clear that he would only consider a return if there was acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

“If they admit they were wrong and so they will speak for Dr. Bawumia to step down, Alan and his people should return for Alan to be made the candidate, that I will agree” he said on Accra based UTV.

Nana Ohene Ntow, along with Hopeson Adorye, Saddique Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoah, were recently expelled from the NPP for openly supporting Alan Kyerematen.