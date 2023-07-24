2 hours ago

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the content of a letter the first gentleman of the land issued to accept the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources portfolio.

Nana Oye said this during an interview with the media at the 11th-anniversary celebration of the late President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on Monday.

She further demanded that President Akufo-Addo should tell Ghanaians the source of the former Sanitation Minister’s wealth.

“It is a dark mark on the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. I found the president’s acceptance letter of Cecilia Dapaah very disappointing, to say the least. It’s been almost a week and I haven’t seen any action by him. The President’s letter is very regrettable. The earlier he says something the better, Ghanaians are watching. Look at the corruption. The money is very huge.”

“Ghana has become a mockery. It’s a very sad thing for Ghana, for a cabinet minister to report fearlessly her huge money has been stolen. Why has the President not said anything? We as citizens of Ghana are demanding that you summon Cecilia Dapaah and question where she got her money”.

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, also charged President Akufo-Addo to stay back and allow the anti-corruption agencies to handle Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

“I’m not surprised this has happened, the magnitude of this is unbelievable. We will just wait and see what will come out of this case. The best thing the president will do is to stay off and allow the Office of the Special Prosecutor and other anti-corruption agencies to do their work,” he opined.

He urged government communicators to desist from justifying the scandal.

“The more they try to explain, the more foolish they become in the eyes of Ghanaians and the public. Those trying to explain are becoming a laughingstock, the excuses given are laughable. They should just apologise and ask Ghanaians for forgiveness,” he advised.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah announced her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The resignation followed revelations that her house helps stole substantial amounts of both foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

At present, two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their involvement in the alleged theft.

Source: citifmonline