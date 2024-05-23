1 hour ago

Top lawyer Tony Lithur has filed a notice of appearance to challenge a libel action brought against him by his former wife Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, a former gender minister.

In papers filed in April 2024, the former minister, who is also a lawyer is seeking US$1.5 million in damages against libelous aversions by her former husband in their divorce petition filed years ago.

In Lithur's notice of appearance filed on May 14, 2024, he is seeking “an order dismissing or staying or striking out Plaintiff’s (Nana Oye) writ of Summons and Statement of claim.”

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the motion of appearance was filed in pursuance of order 11 rules 18(1)(a)/(b)/(d) and is set to be moved on May 27, 2024.

In his filings, Lithur stated three grounds on which he wanted the matter dismissed, stayed and or struck out.

“Take Notice that Plaintiff shall move the Honourable Court for an order dismissing or staying or striking out Plaintiff’s Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim filed on April 25, 2024, on grounds (a) that they do not disclose a reasonable cause of action against Defendant; and or (b) that same are frivolous and vexatious; and/or (c) that they constitute abuse of process of the Court; “And for such further order(s) as the Court may deem,” he stated.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo drags ex-husband to court in $1.5 million damages suit

At the heart of the latest suit is the “alleged malicious contents of the divorce petition Mr. Lithur filed on May 2, 2018, to end their 27-year-old marriage," a report by The Chronicle newspaper said.

According to Nana Oye, this has since caused her reputational damage at home and abroad.

She added that the divorce has also maliciously caused hatred, ridicule and public odium against her.

“The divorce petition, which was variously reported by the media, said the Plaintiff was lazy, irresponsible mother, adulterous, cruel and violent person, as well as engaged in acts that contradict her professional ethics as a human rights lawyer. These claims, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo says have maliciously injured her image.

“Nana Oye (Plaintiff) said Mr. Lithur’s (Defendant) claims could be understood that she is cruel and violent philanderer, adulteress, human rights violator, mean and wicked person and unfit to hold public office.

“In reference to the divorce petition, the former minister said her ex-husband accused her, as a human rights lawyer, of an act of cruelty and violence including pouring water, beating, slapping and using her fingernails to harm their domestic staff,” portions of the suit sighted by GhanaWeb read.

Source: Ghanaweb