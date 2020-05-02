1 hour ago

President of Division one League side Phar Rangers, Mr. Nana Yaw Amponsah has called on the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to annul the 2019-20 league season and start new campaign in September.

His calls come amid ongoing discussions on the fate current campaign which was halted in March as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the 2019 GFA presidential candidate, the 2019-2020 league season should not be continue because of coronavirus pandemic, insisting that the country football competitions should restart in September to synchronize with that of the European calendar.

“If we want to synchronize our league with that of Europe, then we must wait and start in September,’’ Nana Yaw Amponsah said on a virtual discussion organized by Accra based Happy FM on Thursday.

‘'At the moment, the Accra Sports Stadium pitch will not be ready for football for the next one month.

“Let us give ourselves up to September to start a new league so that the various clubs can start to prepare and meet the club licensing requirements, ” he added.

Ghana's topflight, second-tier and women's leagues were suspended in March this year following the covid-19 out break.