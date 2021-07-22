2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah is coy on the future of the club's coach Mariano Barreto.

The Portuguese trainer was appointed by the club in the second half of the Ghana Premier League season to replace Maxwell Konadu but failed to clinch the league title as he was piped to it by Hearts of Oak and coach Samuel Boadu.

A section of the Kotoko fans have asked the club to show the Portuguese trainer the exit as he has done very little to convince he is worthy of the Kotoko job.

But the club's CEO who brought in the gaffer says that no decision has been taken about the situation of the coach as the club is still playing in the MTN FA Cup where they are in the quarter finals stage.

There has been whispers from Kumasi that the former Ghana Black Stars coach will be sacked at the end of the season in what has been a stop start reign so far.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen which was monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, he stated that the coach will be assessed at the end of the season.

“For us, we have a contract with him [Mariano Barreto] and he just spent just six months with us and he is playing in the MTN FA Cup so let us hold for him at the moment,” he said.

The porcupine warriors will play against Berekum Chelsea in the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup over the weekend.