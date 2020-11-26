1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Mauritanian side Nouadhibou FC in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

The club have struggled in the opening two games in the Ghana Premier League having recorded two drawn games against Techiman Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

But the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah is optimistic his side will come away with a win.

Despite their indifferent form this season he believes the turning point will be their game in the North Western African country.

Kotoko touched down in Mauritania on Wednesday afternoon and had their first training session in the country today.

"We have not started our 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on a good note and I expected that because most of the teams did not get enough time for pre-season due to Covid-19," he told Asempa FM.

"Most of the matches that will be played will be part of the pre-season but we as a club are ready because this is Kotoko and no other club.

"The players are ready and the coach is making we get our first win here before the return game in Ghana.

"In our game against Berekum Chelsea, the home fans were happy and this shows that we as a club are doing something right.

"I can promise that we will do our best to get the best results for Ghana and the club," he added.

The former Phar Rangers boss has appealed to the government to come to the aid of clubs that partake in African inter-club competitions.

"This is Kotoko and this is where we belong. We and Ashgold are representing the country in Africa this season and government must come to our aid.

"The Black Stars went to 2019 Afcon with $6m budget and we just need 10 per cent of that money to succeed," he concluded.