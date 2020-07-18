53 minutes ago

Veteran football Administrator, Takyi Arhin has given a ringing endorsement to president of Phar Rangers Football Club, Nana Yaw Amponsah about the vacant Kotoko CEO job.

The porcupine warriors have been in search of a new Chief Executive Officer since George Amoako was ousted with the formation of the new board by the life patron of the cub Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Failed GFA Presidential aspirant has been linked to the vacant job since and Takyi Arhin says he is the perfect man for the Kotoko hot seat.

"Nana Yaw Amponsah is a good and perfect person to handle the CEO job" he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

He however cautioned the Asante Kotoko board not to impose anyone on Nana Yaw Amponsah or any person they decide to appoint as CEO as it well be counter productive.

"If they chose management members for the CEO it will be a cos 90 job because the CEO can not concentrate and do the best job"

Takyi Arhin has lauded the life patron of the club for appointing a new board but advised them to keep mute and let their work do the talking.

'Thanks to Otumfour for appointing the board but the board are talking too much, they should limit the talking and advertise the CEO position" he added.