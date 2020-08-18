4 hours ago

The newly-appointed CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has targeted eight home-based stars, including Shafiu Mumuni and Joseph Esso to ensure the Porcupine Warriors’ dominance in the Black Stars B within the next two years.

This, he revealed, was his short-term plan for Kotoko as he warmed himself into his three-year mandate to restore the glorious days of the local giants.

“I want to build a CHAN team in the next two years. That is my short-term plan for the club,” the young dynamic CEO stated in an exclusive interaction with the Graphic Sports.

Ambition

Asked to explain what he meant by that, he said he wants to build a formidable Kotoko squad which could contribute about eight players to the Black Stars B team for the next African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In view of that, the shrewd football administrator is on a hunt for the most outstanding players on the local scene, with the former Ashantigold and Black Stars B goal poacher, Shafiu Mumuni, as his main target.

Though the young hitman is eyeing a foreign deal following the expiration of his contract with the Miners last month, the Kotoko boss is bent on tracking him down with a lofty offer to enable him feature prominently in their Champions League campaign next season.

He disclosed that negotiations were currently ongoing between the player and the club and was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Esso target

Another news that would be music in the ears of the Porcupine family is the fact that former Hearts of Oak live wire, Joseph Esso, is Oseikrom-bound.

The Kotoko official also hinted that Esso, who parted ways with the Phobians last week, was almost a done deal, while the Graphic Sports investigations revealed that negotiations were far advanced towards the release of Karela United’s midfield general, Emmanuel Keyekeh, in the coming days.

The influential midfielder has a running contract with Karela United until December this year, but he told this paper that he would consider joining the Porcupine Warriors in the absence of any foreign offer.

The 22-year-old Keyekeh, however, confirmed the ongoing talks between him and Kotoko towards a possible transfer this summer.

Other targets

Though the Kotoko CEO preferred to keep his cards to his chest for obvious reasons, reports indicate that former Ashantigold midfield duo of Latif Anabila and James Akaminko, whose contracts have also ended, could be dreaming of a memorable reunion with their two Black Stars B teammates - Mumuni and Esso - and Coach Maxwell Konadu.

While some foreign clubs are also hard on the heels of Anabila, Akaminko is reported to have offered himself to Kotoko on a silver platter.

According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, apart from his desire to take Africa by storm and also make the club attractive to sponsors, his long-term plan is to replicate the WAFA model in Kotoko.

“In the long-term, I want to make Kotoko like WAFA in the next five years,” he stated.

He stressed the need for the club to boast standard facilities and quality players who can be marketed for good money to help transform the club.

The Graphic Sports understands that Kotoko and Medeama are in talks for a permanent contract for loanee, Blay, who made a huge impact during his season loan with Coach Konadu’s side.

Source: Graphic Sports