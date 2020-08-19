3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko not long ago appointed Nana Yaw Amponsah as the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on a three year deal.

He has been tasked to change the face of the club and make it a global brand with his innovative business and football ideas.

According to reports, Nana Yaw Amponsah will take home a staggering GHC25,000 as his monthly salary which comes at $52,000 per annum plus other bonuses and incentives.

It will make him the highest paid Chief Executive Officer in the local game and for his three years stay at the club he will pocket a mammoth GHC900,000.

He is also entitled to a 4x4 wheel drive, an accommodation befitting a Kotoko CEO and health insurance for the next three years among others.

It is believed he was negotiating for something way higher than the GHC25,000 with sources saying he was demanding a mind blowing GHC60,000 a month but the board declined and instead decided to pay him GHC25,000.

Already a Toyoto Land Cruiser Prado has been provided for by board member Dr Kofi Abban- Amoa for the office of Chief Executive Officer of the club.

A lot is expected of the young FIFA intermediary who has been tasked with turning the fortunes of the porcupine warriors.