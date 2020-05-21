2 hours ago

President of Phar Rangers, Nana Yaw Amponsah has called on the Ghana Football Association to target the month of September as an ideal restart date of the Ghana Premier League.

This he says will enable the local league synchronize with the major leagues in Europe.

The failed GFA Presidential candidate was speaking on the debilitating effects the coronavirus pandemic is having on football clubs in Ghana.

According to Nana Yaw Amponsah in a chat with Happy Fm, he says a lot must be done before we can think of restarting the Ghana Premier League.

Football has been on a two month hiatus since the surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana and the subsequent ban on public gatherings by the government on March 15th 2020.

Clubs have been reeling from the financial impact of the disease with some clubs resorting to salary cuts for players and coaches to mitigate the dire financial situation.

“If we want to synchronize our league with that of Europe, then we must wait and start in September. At the moment the Accra Sports Stadium pitch will not be ready for football for the next one month” he told Happy FM.

“Lets give ourselves up to September to start a new league so clubs can start to prepare and meet the club licensing requirements," he added.

Ghana has a peculiar problem as there has been no completion of a full league season since the Anas Expose the last two years.