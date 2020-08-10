3 hours ago

A lot is expected of new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah who was on Friday appointed as the club's CEO.

He has been tasked to transform the fortunes of the club by focusing on improving the club's infrastructure and youth development.

Former defender and captain of the club Joseph Hendricks says, the new CEO will leave a lasting legacy at the club if he is to supervise the building of a mini stadium for the club.

Kotoko with all their allure and glory are limited when it comes to infrastructure with very limited to show for with their status and clout.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh Fm, he urged Nana Yaw Amponsah to focus on giving the club a mini stadium.

"We will appreciate him if he can leave a mini stadium before he leave office"

"The supporters should come together and supports Nana Yaw Amponsah"

"Nana Yaw Amponsah should also sometimes listen to the supporters and fulfill their desires"

"He should be very careful about the people around him"

"I have not seen his records in football but I think we should keep it low and believe in him" he said.