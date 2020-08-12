1 hour ago

New Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah has received ringing endorsement from President of Division One League side Abdul Salam Yakubu.

According to the experienced football Administrator he knows the new Kotoko boss so well and believes he has the capabilities to be a success at Kotoko.

He however preached for the currency that is most often than not in short supply at the Kumasi based club that is patience.

"Nana Yaw Amponsah is young and I believe he can shoulder the responsibilities" Abdul Salam told Kotoko fans in an interview on Kumasi based Fox FM.

"He consulted me prior to the GFA elections, he has always been with me dating back to his university days at Legon, but I told him GFA presidency will be a difficult contest"

"I believe in his capabilities and would advise that, the Kotoko fraternity should have patience for him"

Nana Yaw Amponsah was last Friday unveiled as the new CEO of the Kumasi based club for the next three years and has been tasked with making Kotoko a global brand.