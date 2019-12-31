12 minutes ago

FC Nantes would like to recruit a new right back to compensate for the long absence of Fabio.

And Nantes c could finally bet on a return of its former player Enock Kwateng, in difficulty with the Girondins Bordeaux.

With a squad size as small as that of FC Nantes, a single absence can be greatly felt in the team but that of Fabio is major blow to Nantes.

The Brazilian defender who is able to play on the left or right suffered a rupture of the patellar tendon and has been ruled for the rest of the season.

A long absence which leaves Dennis Appiah as the only right sided defender within Christian Gourcuff's squad.

Suddenly, the Nantes coach plans to strengthen that side of the pitch due to the injury concerns.

"If we can secure in the side , we will," he said recently.

For Christian Gourcuff, if an opportunity presents itself, it will have to be jumped on. And Enock Kwanteng is one.

Enock Kwarteng has been going through a complicated situation since signing for Bordeaux last summer.

He is struggling to find a place in the Girondins de Bordeaux first team and could be set for a move this winter, if we believe the information relayed by Nabil Djellit.

The France Football journalist has revealed that Bordeaux are keen to get rid of the 22-year-old player.

Despite a contract running until 2023, the Bohemian defender could be sold as early as this winter in the event of an offer.