13 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi is reported to have been involved in an accident ahead of a crucial vote on the government’s revenue bills currently being considered by Parliament.

Details on where and how the accident occurred are immediately not known.

The MP who is a member of the Majority Caucus was however sent to Parliament via an ambulance to report to the leadership of the House and later sent to the hospital.

There are currently three new taxes before Parliament for consideration to help government shore up more revenue to salvage the ailing economy.

The three new taxes include Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, Excise Duty and Excise Tax Stamp (Amendment) Bills and the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill.