2 hours ago

The Vice Presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has voted at Apagyafie in the Manhyia South constituency.

He was accompanied by his wive Almar Prempeh, mother, Madam Akosua Nyarkoh and other party members.

He arrived at the polling station exactly 8:00 am.

The mother took the lead in casting her vote ahead of the Vice Presidential candidate and his wife Almar Prempeh.

In a very brief comment after voting, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh urged Ghanaians to move out and vote.