5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has picked and filed his nomination forms to seek re-election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This will be the fifth time for the MP who doubles as the Energy Minister and is popularly known as NAPO.

Accompanied by his supporters, the MP following the opening of nominations picked and filed same at the constituency office.

Speaking to supporters, Napo expressed his deepest appreciation to the rank and file of the NPP in the constituency for their unflinching support, since his debut unto the political scene of the constituency in 2008.

“Through their immense support, we have collectively achieved so much for our party and the constituency. However, I believe that, there is still more to do and so, have decided to avail myself, yet again, to the service of my people. Service, Sacrifice and Selflessness continue to remain my cardinal pillars as a politician,” he said.

In a Facebook post, the MP expressed confidence he will win the primaries and also retain the seat for the NPP in the 2024 election.

“I believe that, my performance as Member of Parliament, in all modesty, is a matter of public record and thus, will continue to work fervently to increase the fortunes of the party in the constituency, in support of the NPP Flagbearer, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia next year,” he added.

Napo is one of the people tipped to be the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 election.

However, his decision to seek re-election as MP has left many questions begging for answers.