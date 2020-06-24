1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong has picked the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as the favourite and best performing minister in President Akufo Addo’s government.

He said for the minister to survive at the controversial ministry for almost four years without demonstrations from teacher unions, TUC among others, speaks volumes of his competence and hard work to deserve the honour as the best among president Akufo Addo ministers.

The controversial legislator made the revelation during an interview on ‘Good Evening Ghana’ on Metro TV, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, hosted by Paul Adom Otchere.

“President Akufo Addo, the vice president, Finance Minister and the Governor of Bank of Ghana have all done well for the country. But am saying that the Finance Ministry is not as controversial as the Education Ministry, so for the guy (NAPO) to have survived without demonstrations and everything from teachers, TUCs….oh the guy is good,” he praises NAPO.

In buttressing his choice of the Manhyia South constituency MP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong also revealed that most supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked NAPO as their favourite and best performing minister during his interactions with them.

“Wherever I go, the party people name NAPO as the best performing and favourite minister. They say he takes good care of them and respect them,” he emphasized.

He was full of admiration for the legislator for the smooth implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, the number one flagship programme for the Nana Akufo Addo-led government.

In June 2019, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was ranked the best performing Minister in the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana.

He topped the list of best performing ministers on the basis of policy and delivery, competency and hard work.

His feats include the successful implementation of the popular Free ‘SHS’ policy and ‘Teacher First Policy’.

The Manhyia South constituency MP was declared unopposed by the constituency delegates at the just ended NPP parliamentary primaries for his selfless commitment to the development of the constituents.