3 hours ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stated that despite efforts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to brand Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, as arrogant, he is the right person to collaborate with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to transform the country.

Speaking at the NPP’s manifesto launch on Sunday, August 18, 2024 Afenyo-Markin recalled that the NDC had similarly labeled President Akufo-Addo as arrogant when he was a candidate. However, this strategy did not hinder his ability to lead.

“We know you tagged Akufo-Addo as arrogant, but it didn’t work. He is ready to transform Ghana with that same ‘arrogance,’” Afenyo-Markin stated.

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathered at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi to launch the party's manifesto ahead of the 2024 election.