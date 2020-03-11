1 hour ago

Former Minister of Education, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has been labelled by the current Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the worst Minister to have handled the sector.

According to him, she moved from radio station to another running down government’s newly introduced policies to the education sector including the Free Senior High School when the current administration took over power, arguing there was no policy document.

“After we launched the Free SHS, she went back to the radio stations claiming they are the brainchild of the policy because they started progressive free SHS. That was when I said Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was an embarrassment to education. I did not insult her as a person”, he explained on Kumasi-based Pure Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com

According to him, she presided over the worst educational statistics in Ghana after the country came last in the International Comparative Test among 76 countries.

“Naana Opoku Agyemang was last when the International Comparative Test was conducted. There was no problem if we came last but there was the need for certain reforms to change this negative trend. What did she do as Minister of education to reverse this trend? She however stated that Ghana will no longer be part of this programme instead of putting in reforms to reverse it”, he added.

The Minister added that it was also under her tenure teacher trainee allowances were cancelled as well as the stifling of funds for Special Schools in Ghana.

“Under her four-year tenure, no graduate teacher was employed. She was indebted to the supposed Progressive Free SHS for about two years and in her own handing over notes stated that Special Schools throughout the country had not been paid government’s subvention for two years”, he revealed.

Credit: Mynewsgh.com