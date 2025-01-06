2 hours ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, the 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has denied claims made by some elements within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suggesting that he is in possession of state vehicles.

A viral video allegedly shows state security forces raiding a house purportedly belonging to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and displaying vehicles claimed to be state-owned. This has ignited a storm of debate.

The video alleges that the lawmaker for Manhyia South and former Minister of Energy retained state vehicles with the intent of keeping them for personal use.

However, the authenticity of the video and its claims have been strongly disputed by NAPO’s camp. Fiifi Boafo, his spokesperson, addressed the issue in an interview with MyNewsGh.com, providing context and denying the allegations.

“This is entirely baseless,” Boafo declared. “Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh resides in Trasacco, a property he has lived in for years, even before his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister. He does not own any property in Osu, as the video suggests.”

Boafo also dismissed the accusations regarding state vehicles. “Throughout his time as a minister, Dr. Prempeh was never assigned a Land Cruiser or any cross-country vehicle. Instead, he relied entirely on his personal vehicles for official duties,” he said.

Addressing the saloon car provided during his tenure, Boafo added, “He returned the only vehicle he was officially given—a saloon car—promptly after his term.”

The video has stirred conversations about the integrity of public officials and the handling of state resources.

Source: mynewsgh.com