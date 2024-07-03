3 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, a fellow with the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-GHANA), has suggested that it would be beneficial for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to immediately begin engaging all factions and notable personalities who are dissatisfied with the selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the party's vice presidential candidate.

The NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has successfully presented the Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP's National Executives as his preferred running mate for the December 2024 presidential election.

Even before the party's National Council gives their assent, as per the constitution of the NPP, stalwarts, including the MP for Asante Akim South, Andy Appiah Kubi, and a section of grassroots support groups, have expressed their displeasure with the decision.

The aggrieved members argue that NAPO, as he is affectionately called, has alienated many with his public utterances and carries a baggage of perceived arrogance that will not endear him to the masses, whose votes the NPP desperately needs to realize the party's 'breaking the eight' agenda.

Speaking in an interview with Abusua FM's Kojo Marfo on 'Bresosem,' Dr. Sarpong insisted that taking early steps to mend the rifts is crucial if the party hopes to make a significant impact in the upcoming general election.

Dr. Sarpong argued that the concerns are germane, especially when the issues raised by Hon. Appiah Kubi and other groups like the Patriotic Movement for Bawumia appear legitimate and are backed with evidence.

The CDD-Ghana Fellow drew parallels between the current sentiments and the 2020 Fomena rally, where Dr. Opoku Prempeh's actions allegedly caused divisions within the party.

He recounted, "Appiah Kubi's remarks reminded me of the NPP's 2020 rally in the Fomena constituency. NAPO completely undermined the NPP's breakaway independent candidate, Andrew Asiamah, who eventually won his seat and later became Parliament's 2nd Deputy Speaker."

He warned that if Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the party's potential running mate, takes the criticism too personally, it may hinder his ability to contribute meaningfully to Dr. Bawumia's ticket.

"I believe something is amiss, but I can only advise that NAPO should not take Appiah Kubi's statements personally. He should ensure issues are resolved because, without unity in the Ashanti Region, he will add very little to the ticket," he cautioned.

Dr. Asiedu Sarpong also found it perplexing that the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, had not tried to reconcile the differences several years after they arose.

He wondered, "Does that mean from that time in 2020 to 2024, NAPO hasn't been able to mend the rifts with the likes of Appiah Kubi and the Fomena MP?"

However, Dr. Sarpong acknowledged that Dr. Opoku Prempeh's professional background could complement Dr. Bawumia's, noting that their approaches to politics differed significantly.

"There are areas where you can say NAPO can complement Dr. Bawumia. He has experience in student politics, so he understands how to rally the youth. He's a medical professional, so he will probably have a deeper understanding of health issues than Bawumia. He has led the Education and Energy ministries, so maybe he will bring that experience to bear. If you look at their professional merger, yes, they may complement each other," he asserted.

"But if you consider their political standpoint and how they conduct their politics, the jury is still out. No one is certain if there is something substantive to add. Overall, it will depend on how NAPO kickstarts the work if he officially joins the campaign as a running mate and the progress he makes," he explained.

He recommended that, considering the limited timeframe of five months until the elections, the party should allow him space to fully engage in the campaign.