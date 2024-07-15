2 hours ago

A former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has said that the apology rendered by the 2024 running mate of the NPP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is insincere.

"It is not sincere; the party leadership has asked you to apologise. The regional chairman of the Ashanti Region is also stoking the fire with his comments, and nobody is saying you have to apologise. You have to remain sincere. It is win at all costs for the party; they have forgotten what the truth is," he said.

Speaking on TV3's Newday, on Monday, July 15, Dr Baah further asserted that the ruling party's fixation on victory undermines its integrity.

"They have told lies for a long time; they do not know what truth is. How can a party make good decisions if the leaders lack wisdom? Every intention is to make money, and no wisdom is applied. Some people behave as if the country belongs to them," he stated.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, often referred to as NAPO, stated on July 12, during a ceremony to unveil him as running mate of the NPP, that no president since independence has surpassed the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Following widespread condemnation of his remarks, which many deemed a political gaffe, he issued an apology through a subsequent statement.