5 hours ago

Three coaches have earned nominations for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for November.

Prosper Narteh Ogum(Asante Kotoko SC), Kassim Mingle (Bechem United) and Nurudeen Amadu(King Faisal) are gunning for the Coach of the Month award.

The three coaches led their respective sides to secure impressive results from the start of the season till the end of November.

The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Coach of the Month for November award will be announced on Friday, December 17 live on GFA News.

The winner will take home a 43’ inch NASCO Television set and a plague from our partners NASCO Electronics.

Below are the nominees and their statistics for November:

Prof. Prosper Narteh Ogum - Asante Kotoko

Wins - 4 wins Draw- 1 Loss- 0

Nurudeen Amadu - King Faisal Wins - 3 wins Draw - 1 draw Loss - 1 loss

Kassim Mingle - Bechem Utd Wins - 3 wins Draw -0 Loss - 2