1 hour ago

Coach of Kumasi Sports Academy, Charles Anokye Frimpong has been adjudged NASCO coach of the month for May after leading his side to three wins and one draw during the Month.

Kumasi Sports Academy drew (1-1) with city rivals Supreme Ladies, recorded two away victories, (2-0) over Fabulous Ladies and (1-0) over Prisons Ladies before piping Pearl Pia Ladies (1-0) to finish 2nd in the Northern Zone table with 25 points.

He brushes off competition from Lawrence Mawulorm of Soccer Intellectuals, Yusif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies and Joe Nana Adarkwa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies. For his price, Charles Anokye Frimpong will take home a 43inch NASCO Television set.

