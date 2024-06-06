1 hour ago

Three coaches from the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for May, recognizing their remarkable leadership and successful outcomes for their teams.

Douglas Adomako Owurah of Dreamz Ladies has been shortlisted after guiding his team to two victories, one draw, and one defeat in their May fixtures.

His strategic acumen and ability to inspire his players have been crucial in their performance.

Emmanuel Eshun, head coach of Kumasi Sports Academy, also earned a nomination for his impressive leadership.

Under his guidance, the team secured two wins and one draw without suffering any losses in May, demonstrating consistency and tactical expertise.

Yussif Basigi, coach of Hasaacas Ladies, is the third nominee.

He led his team to the Southern Zone title, achieving two victories and one draw with no losses in May.

His experience and effective management have been key to the team's success.

The winner of the NASCO Coach of the Month Award will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, the distributors of NASCO electronic brands in Ghana.

These nominations highlight the exceptional contributions of these coaches, reflecting their dedication, strategic brilliance, and the competitive spirit within the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.