41 minutes ago

Electroland Ghana Ltd, distributors of NASCO electronic appliances and sponsors of the Player of the Match award for the Women’s Premier League have extended their sponsorship package to the Women’s FA Cup competition.

This gesture is as a result of a positive engagement between the General Secretary of the GFA and Officials of Electroland Ghana Ltd, distributors of NASCO products.

Players who were adjudged as best players from the Round of 16 and Quarter Finals of the Women’s FA Cup competition are set to receive a NASCO Hand dryer and a sleek NASCO Mobile Phone each.

The best players from the Semi Finals and the Final game are also entitled to products from NASCO.

Electroland Ghana Ltd, distributors of NASCO electronic appliances has been the official Player of the match sponsor of the Ghana Premier League and Women’s Premier League since 2017.

The distributors of NASCO products also award the best players for each month for both the male & female topflight competitions.

On behalf of the Association, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has expressed gratitude to NASCO for their kind gesture and support for the development of Women's football.

"I wish to express the profound gratitude of the GFA to NASCO in joining us to promote and advance the frontiers of the Women’s game in Ghana", he stated.