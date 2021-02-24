2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Sawla-Kalba constituency in 2020 elections, Banasco Seidu Nuhu says NASCO feeding minds, an organisation he leads aims at making the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district the ICT hub of the Savannah region.

Mr. Banasco made the remarks when he inaugurated ICT facilities with internet connectivity in 8 communities in the district.

The organisation has been working to improve the learning and usage of ICT in the Sawla-Kalba district.

With support from ISCO, a Spanish based organisation has set up ICT centres in 12 communities in the district most of which are in schools.

So far, eight of the centres have been connected to the internet and the remaining four to be connected in the coming days.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project in Sawla, Mr Banasco said the project will train the youth and teachers on how to use ICT for solutions.

He announced that the organisation has secured a scholarship for some of its beneficiaries.

The chief of Sawla, Sawlwura Nugbaso expressed his gratitude to the organisation on behalf of the community and called residents to make good use of the centres.

Mr. Banasco in an interview with Citi News after the inauguration said the major aim of the project was to augment the government’s efforts in providing ICT training and to make the Sawla-Kalba district the ICT hub of the Savannah Region.

Source: citifmonline