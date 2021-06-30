1 hour ago

Electroland Ghana Limited, distributors of the NASCO Electronic brand, will on Thursday, July 1, 2021 celebrate the best coach and players who excelled in the just ended Ghana Women’s Premier League (WPL) season in a ceremony in Accra.

The programme which is strictly by invitation due to Covid-19 Protocols will be held at the Head office of Electroland Ghana Limited at 18:00GMT.

Before the commencement of the WPL season, Electroland Ghana Ltd announced an end of season sponsorship package for the Player of the season, Top Scorer, Discovery , best Goalkeeper and Coach of the season.

The event is to celebrate the hard work of the players and coach and also to fulfil their part of the company's sponsorship relationship with the Football Association.