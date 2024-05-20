8 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro played a pivotal role in Degerfors' dominant 4-1 win over Örgryte in the Swedish Superettan on Saturday.

Moro, starting and playing the full 90 minutes, was instrumental in his team's comprehensive performance.

Degerfors established an early lead with Gustav Lindgren's goal in the 10th minute. However, Örgryte's Esi Sylisufaj leveled the score in the 48th minute.

The deadlock was short-lived as Moro restored Degerfors' lead in the 52nd minute, scoring his first goal of the 2024 Swedish Superettan season.

Continuing their aggressive play, Degerfors added two more goals courtesy of substitute Dijan Vukojevic, who found the net in the 79th minute and again in stoppage time (90th +4 minutes) to secure the victory.

Moro's robust defensive display and his crucial goal were key factors in Degerfors' success. His contributions have been significant this season, having now made eight appearances and scored once.

With his defensive skills and ability to contribute offensively, Moro remains a valuable asset to Degerfors.

The team aims to maintain their strong form as they prepare to face IK Brage in their next league match on May 23rd, with Moro and his teammates leading the charge.