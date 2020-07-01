13 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender, Nasiru Zakaria Banahene scored on his debut for FC Honka as they rallies from a goal down to secure a snatch a point in their opening match of the 2020/21 Finnish top-flight camp.

Banahene's second half strike rescued the Yellow and Blacks from the clutches of defeat against FC Haka at the Factory Field Stadium.

FC Honka had gone a goal down and a man down in the first half. The home side ended the first half with a 1-0 advantage after a penalty awarded to them was neatly converted by Eero Markkanen on the 39th minute.

On the 60th minute, the former Liberty Professionals right-back levelled the score for FC Honka with a cool finish to start their league campaign on good note.

The talented right-back lasted for 79 minutes whiles his compatriot Edmund Arko Mensah was introduced on the 74th minute of the match.

The 19-year-old made seven appearances for FC Honka in the 2020 Finnish Cup which they were eliminated in the semis.

He joined FC Honka on permanent basis from Hungarian club MTK Budapest earlier this year

Banahene is a product of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.