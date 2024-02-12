4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei showcased his defensive prowess as FC Lorient secured a crucial victory against Stade Reims in the French top-tier league, ending their five-match winless streak on Sunday.

In a tightly contested first half, FC Lorient created more scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize, resulting in a goalless draw at halftime.

It wasn't until the 70th minute that Regis Les Bris' side found the breakthrough at Stade du Moustoir. Greek forward Panos Katseris delivered a perfectly placed pass to Mohamed Bamba, who headed home to give FC Lorient the lead.

In the dying moments of regulation time, Bamba Dieng provided an assist from the right side, setting up former Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko for a close-range finish, sealing the victory.

With this win, FC Lorient put an end to their five-match winless streak against Stade Reims, a testament to their improved form.

Since Nathaniel Adjei's arrival from Hammarby during the winter transfer window, FC Lorient's defense has been solid, conceding just once in their two-match winning streak.

Currently sitting at the 15th spot with 19 points from 21 games, FC Lorient will look to build on this momentum as they face Strasbourg FC at Stade de la Meinau on Matchday 22 next Sunday.