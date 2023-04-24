2 hours ago

Young Ghanaian striker Nathaniel Opoku was on target once again for his side OH Leuven to make it three goals in three games on the last day of the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

He scored as his side recorded an impressive 3-2 win over Standard Liege in their last game of the 2022/23 season at the King Power Stadium.

Opoku scored the opener for his side in the 43rd minute to wrap up the season with three goals.

After recess, the away side leveled the scores as Steven Alzate made it 1-1 in the 55th but there were two quick goals from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, the first from the spot to make it 3-1.

Deep into stoppage time, Filippo Melegoni reduced the deficit as he pulled one back to make it 3-2 but it was too late as OH Leuven walked away with all three points.

Nathan Opoku was substituted in added time as his place was taken by Nachon Nsingi while compatriot Emmanuel Toku also came on for OH Leuven in added time.

The 21-year-old striker who is on loan from sister club Leicester City joined OH Leuven in January from the USA and managed to score three goals and provided one assist in seven appearances.