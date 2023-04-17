1 hour ago

Young Ghanaian striker Nathaniel Opoku made it back-to-back goals for his Belgian side OH Leuven on Saturday afternoon in their win against Oostend in the match-week 33 clash at the Diaz Arena.

The youngster broke his goalscoring duck the previous week in their win against KV Mechelen and has continued from where he left off in OH Leuven's emphatic 4-0 win.

Siebe Schrijvers gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute before the Ghanaian youngster added the second goal on the cusp of half time.

The goal is only his second of the campaign after joining on loan from sister club Leicester City in January from the USA.

OH Leuven added two more goals in the second half from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson and Nachon Nsingi as the walked away with a resounding win to make it three wins in their last five matches.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian lasted 70 minutes before he was hauled off to be replaced by Nachon Nsingi.

Opoku has scored two goals and provided an assist in six appearances for OH Leuven in his debut season.