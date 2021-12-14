55 minutes ago

Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide and the Executive Secretary of Board of Trustees, National Cathedral, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, has revealed that the building of the National Cathedral has taken a new turn.

He revealed that Religious leaders of the country thought it wise to turn the building of the National Cathedral into a religious tourism center.

“The President wants to build National Cathedral for God in Ghana but Religious leaders in the country thought it wise that if the President wants to build National Cathedral, why don’t we translate it into Religious tourism center,” he said while speaking on Badwam on Adom TV.

According to the Man of God, the National Cathedral has commenced, however, they have moved to build the biggest biblical gardens and museum in the country.

He revealed that the United States of America has the largest Biblical Museum but Ghana is building the biggest Biblical Museum in the world in terms of content and space.

“If people want to pray or have quiet time with God without having the required money to travel to Israel, they can visit the biblical garden in Ghana as the garden will have almost everything in Israel,” he said.

He again revealed that what had made some countries great today is their religious tourism

“Religious tourism is what has made Morocco to be Morocco and Saudi Arabia to be Saudi Arabia. Religious tourism brings blessings as well as money to a nation,” he added.

The National Cathedral is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral scheduled to be built in Accra, the nation’s capital.

The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in March 2018.

The National Cathedral is a historic project that provides a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation, like state funerals and presidential inaugural services.