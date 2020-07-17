39 minutes ago

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharbutu has endorsed the Nima Excellence Awards #NEA magazine, expressing delight over "a great honour" done him.

It comes at a time when the organisers of Nima Excellence Awards are in a process to launch the magazine, which contains a detailed profile of the Grand Mufti of the country.

At a visit to his Fadama residence on Thursday July 16, 2020 by the organisers of the awards, the Chief Imam expressed delight with the initiative, and the dedication of the 3rd edition of the NEA Magazine to him. and his lifetime of achievements, as well as his centenary anniversary.

He offered his prayers and blessings to the Nima Excellence Awards and assured the organizers of his support and backing ahead the virtual launch of this edition of the magazine.

The Nima Excellence Awards is a community-based awards scheme, which celebrates hard working people and organizations in Nima, Maamobi, Accra New-Town, Pig Farm, Kotobabi, Kanda and Ruga etc.

The awards cover areas of endeavours which include education, business, politics, sports, media, arts and entertainment, and social work.

The establishment of the #NEA magazine adds up to the move by the organisers of to reward the hardworking individuals and institutions within the communities.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI), Personal aide, Alhaji Khuzaima M. Osman said he was impressed with the magazine, thanking the organisers for the wonderful opportunity to interact with young Muslims and Zongo indigenes with such great aspirations, who are committed to celebrating the hard work and achievements of Zongo people.

As a key part of the awards, the magazine serves as an official mouthpiece that communicates profiles of awardees, details about events and issues within the above-mentioned communities that continue contribute their quota to development in Ghana and beyond.

This third edition of the NEA features a detailed profile of the Chief Imam and his lifelong journey to becoming the exceptional leader and icon of peaceful coexistence among people.

According to the organisers, a scheduled Virtual launch of the community development magazine, will see some ten top personalities to be presented with the imam’s autograph copy of the magazine.

The virtual launch is expected to host various zongo leaders, youth activists, previous awardees and many across the global to welcome "the PR magazine for the most beautiful community in Ghana".