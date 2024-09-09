3 hours ago

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led special prayers on Monday for Vice President and flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of his presidential nomination filing.

The ceremony, held at Dr Bawumia's residence in Accra, saw the Chief Imam lead a team of scholars - both young and old - in reciting the entire Quran.

The aim was to invoke divine mercy and seek favour for Dr Bawumia as he prepares to contest December's presidential election.

Dr Bawumia, expressed gratitude for the prayers. He said he was pleased to commit the "historic process" of filing his nomination to God.

Sheikh Sharubutu offered thanks for Dr Bawumia's life and prayed for Ghana's continued progress and a peaceful election.

Following the prayers, Dr Bawumia filed his nomination papers with the Electoral Commission. He was accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The presidential election is scheduled for 7 December 2024.