Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu, the wife of the National Chief Imam, has passed away.

She died in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the family of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has announced.

A spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, in a statement, confirmed the demise, adding that a Janazah prayer and subsequent burial of the late Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The burial service is expected to take place at the Chief Imam’s residence with sympathizers entreated to arrive at 1 PM to participate in the Janazah prayer and extend their support to the bereaved family.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia reacting to the news said, "I have learnt with sadness, the passing of our dear grandmother and beloved wife of the National Chief Imam, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu.

"Hajia @SBawumia and I extend our condolences to His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire family," Dr. Bawumia wrote via X.

He also called on the Almighty Allah "to welcome our dear grandmother and grant her Jannatul Firdaus."