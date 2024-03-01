2 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, representing South Dayi Constituency in Parliament, has voiced strong criticism against former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for his recent alignment with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dafeamekpor contends that public figures like Gyan should uphold non-partisanship.

He asserts his belief that Gyan deliberately missed the crucial penalty kick during extra time against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup.

This action, according to Dafeamekpor, contributed to Ghana's loss in the subsequent penalty shootout during the quarterfinal match.

The MP alleges that Gyan's affiliation with the NPP adds weight to suspicions that his infamous penalty miss was intentional, intended to prevent praise for the then NDC-led government.

Gyan, previously playing for Udinese and Sunderland, recently assumed a role in the NPP 2024 Presidential Flag bearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee.

This move has reignited controversy and scrutiny over Gyan's political ties.

Dafeamekpor reiterated his claims, stating, “There is everything wrong with that. When you are a national figure like that, you have to remain non-partisan.

I can reasonably say that it is because of partisan politics that he intentionally missed the penalty; for this government (NDC) to get all the glory, he won’t play to score the penalty.”

Had Ghana emerged victorious against Uruguay, they would have secured the distinction of being the first African nation to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup.