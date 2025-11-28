11 hours ago

Dr. Betty Krosbi Mensah, National Coordinator of the National Recreation and Wellness Programme, has unveiled plans to foster a healthier, more active Ghana.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Dr. Mensah explained that the initiative will be rolled out nationwide, supported by regional and district representatives to ensure broad participation.

The programme is designed to make physical activity a regular part of daily life, drawing inspiration from countries such as Cuba and Morocco, where exercise is integrated into everyday routines.

A key feature of the programme will be the introduction of a monthly National Recreation Day, which will include free health screenings in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. Participants will have access to basic checks such as blood pressure and sugar levels, helping to identify potential health concerns early.

Dr. Mensah emphasized that the initiative goes beyond urban centres, aiming to reach every community in the country. “This is not a one-day event. It is a national effort to make wellness a shared responsibility for all citizens,” she said.

Highlighting international examples, Dr. Mensah noted that in Cuba, people naturally incorporate exercise into their daily lives, while in Morocco, public street gyms encourage activity in everyday settings.

“We want Ghanaians to embrace the same lifestyle, where moving, stretching, and staying active becomes second nature,” she said.

The programme, she added, has strong backing, including budgetary provisions and the creation of a legally recognized agency to ensure its sustainability.