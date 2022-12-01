2 hours ago

#FreeKwakuNow is trending at number one on Twitter as many tweeps have taken to the platform to demand for justice after allegations that a man identified as Seth Asante Asiedu, aka Kwaku Rafik, has reportedly been picked up at his residence at Amasaman by National Security,

This comes on the back of series of posts on Twitter that seemingly addressed government and some related issues.

The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday dawn at about 3.30am.

On November 6, Kwaku Rafik is said to have, in a post, suggested that Ghana was downgraded by major banks in Ghana because of risk levels, adding that commercial banks may be next to struggle.

“Investment firms are struggling, you know who is next? I believe commercial banks. It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody's has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels,” he said.

In a more recent one posted on Wednesday, Kwaku Rafik suggested that some government officials had abandoned their official duties to go and witness the World Cup in Qatar.

“And so they left official duties to watch the World Cup. Really? A caring government indeed,” he posted 19 hours ago. Ban on foreign travels but they are in Qatar,” he posted on November 30, 2022.

He is reported to have been picked up by the National Security in the wee hours of Thursday but his whereabouts are currently not known.

Twitter users have since been reacting to the issue.

Below are some of the tweets:

“Dear National security, I guess you guys would have to build a bigger cell to arrest all of us b'cos there is more fire coming from some of us.

With this arrest of @kwakurafiki2, 'the energy has come' in Twene Jonas voice

#FreeKwaku

#FreeKwaku” Yaw Eduful Tweeted

“How harmful is this simple tweet to warrant an arrest? Then,arrest us all? Shameful and wasteful government!#FreeKwakuRafik #FreeKwaku” Rambo tweeted

“The youth have an equal stake in how the country is governed. We are not only tools used for political power. Our importance doesn't stop at voting. ...we have a voice to speak, and we must be given the right and freedom to speak about the happenings in the country. #FreeKwaku” Kojo Bawuaj shared

Here are the reactions of internet users on the issue

Source: Ghanaweb