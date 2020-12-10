5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has claimed that operatives of the National Security are printing different pink sheets to make a strong case for the Electoral Commission (EC) after their allegations that the EC is churning out wrong results.



General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said at an emergency press conference at the party’s head office in Accra on Thursday, December 10 that the results that were released by the Chair of the Commission Jean Mensah do not reflect the realities of what transpired in the just-ended polls.

To that end, he said, new pink sheets are being created to support the results that are in doubt.

“They will have to declare the real results of the 2020 elections,” he said.

The EC in a statement released on Thursday, December 10 stated that its chair Jean Mensa “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.”

“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson,” a statement from the EC issued Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, said.

She had already announced on Wednesday that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.

Reacting to this, Mr Asiedu Nketia said “The commission had to go back to recalculate the results and has since brought figures to contradict their earlier declaration.

“Of what value of either the initial declaration or the follow. Which of the results should we place value? None of the two represent the reality.

“We are aware of efforts of the National security to try and manufacture pink sheets to suit the answers that have been given.”