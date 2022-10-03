42 minutes ago

The circumstances that prevented ECG customers, particularly those using ECash and PNS Metering System, from purchasing credit to their meters are being looked into by the Ghana's National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama told a section of journalists a while ago that ECG’s installations are national security installations and National Security, therefore, is aware of the situation and investigating it.

Last week, many customers of ECG had to sleep in darkness for a few days following what the power distribution company claims were a technical challenge with their ICT system.

Asked how much the company had lost when the challenges emerged, Mr Mahama said his outfit could not immediately quantify the loss.

He commended the staff at the ICT Department for working tirelessly to resolve the issues.