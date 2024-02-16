2 hours ago

Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority, is grieving the unexpected passing of his first child, Jim Ofori Twumasi.

Jim, a final year Economics student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, tragically passed away on Thursday night while dining with friends on campus.

According to Luv FM's Fiifi Manfred, Jim suddenly collapsed and died while dining with friends on campus.

The sudden collapse and subsequent death of Jim have stunned the university community, prompting an outpouring of condolences to the Twumasi family from students and staff alike.

The exact cause of Jim's death remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Peter Twumasi, a prominent figure in Ghanaian sports, has been leading the National Sports Authority since 2018. This heartbreaking loss comes just three weeks after Twumasi's unsuccessful parliamentary bid in the NPP elections for the Ahafo Ano South West constituency.