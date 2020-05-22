1 hour ago

The National Sports Authority, on Friday May 22, 2020 unveiled it's new security uniforms for staff of the Authority.

The new security uniforms forms part of the rebranding programmes in the Agency of Government responsible for sports development, promotion and organization in Ghana.

The four different sets of uniforms made up of short and long sleeve regular uniform, jackets (suit), and lacoste to be match with two sets of boots (long and short) and belt, were displayed at a special parade at the forecourt of the VIP lounge in the Accra Sports Stadium.

The parade was inspected by the Director General of the Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, who praised management for their efforts to realize this vision.

He advised all security officers of NSA across the country to help police our sporting facilities to ensure protection of life and property, and also to take care of their uniforms which are government properties.

Mr. Twumasi also thanked the Board Chairman, Hon Kwadwo Baa Agyemang, and his members, and the Sector Minister, Hon Isaac Asiamah for their support.

Commander of the parade was the Acting Head of the Security Unit, Mr Kumordji.