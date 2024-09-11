1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) prosecutor has charged Nations FC for misconduct following the behavior of their supporters during the club's 1-1 draw against Bechem United in the opening match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The game, which ended in a draw, was overshadowed by unsporting conduct from Nations FC fans.

In response, the GFA has swiftly taken disciplinary action, accusing the club of violating Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, which addresses inappropriate behavior by supporters.

"Nations FC have been charged with a breach of Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following their Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United," the GFA Prosecutor announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"It is alleged that their supporters behaved inappropriately during the said match."

Nations FC has been given until Thursday, September 12, 2024, to respond to the charges and provide an explanation for their supporters' conduct during the match.